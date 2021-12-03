Left Menu

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites and two BlackSky satellites as a payload from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites and two BlackSky satellites as a payload from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. "Liftoff!" SpaceX said from its official Twitter account, featuring a video of the rocket's initial launch phase on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which is partially reusable, has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions. The array of Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries to participants of their test program. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

