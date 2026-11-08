Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Ravens not expected to trade RB Derrick Henry

The reeling Baltimore Ravens are ​not expected to trade star running back Derrick Henry ahead of Tuesday's deadline, ESPN reported Saturday. ​Baltimore (4-5) has dropped four straight games to fall into last place ‌in ​the AFC North.

Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals will offer the season's elite a final test of consistency, resilience and composure, with defending champion Elena Rybakina and rival Aryna Sabalenka set to lead the field in the California desert, former player and Tennis ‌Channel analyst Chanda Rubin said. The season-ending championship brings together the year's top eight players, a distinction Rubin said reflects not just peak performance but the ability to withstand the demands of a long calendar.

Nebraska fires OC Dana Holgorsen amid four-game losing skid

Nebraska fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, head coach Matt Rhule announced Saturday. The move comes one day after the Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) lost their fourth consecutive game with a 24-13 setback ‌at Illinois.

Report: Texas WR Cam Coleman out vs. No. 18 Missouri

Texas star wide receiver Cam Coleman has been ruled out for Saturday afternoon's game against No. 18 Missouri, ESPN reported. Coleman had ‌been considered a game-time decision for the seventh-ranked Longhorns (6-2, 3-2 SEC) due to a shoulder injury.

Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final Sao Paulo practice ahead of Antonelli

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the fastest time in final practice on Saturday for Formula One's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, finishing ahead of newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli before qualifying later in the day. The four-times champion clocked one minute 11.622 seconds, 0.025 faster than the 20-year-old Mercedes driver who had topped the second practice at Interlagos circuit on Friday.

Motor racing-Norris ⁠on pole in ​rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row

Lando Norris ⁠put his McLaren on pole position for the third year in a row at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in tough conditions after a long delay caused by torrential rain at Interlagos. George Russell qualified second fastest for Mercedes, ⁠0.204 slower, but dropped down the grid due to a five-place penalty, with his newly-crowned world champion teammate Kimi Antonelli replacing him alongside last year's race winner and champion.

Report: Colts listening to trade offers for QB Daniel Jones

The ​Indianapolis Colts have fielded calls from multiple teams interested in acquiring quarterback Daniel Jones, ESPN and NFL Network reported Saturday. The Colts (2-6) reportedly are "willing to listen to any offers" for Jones, ⁠who is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season on Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (3-5).

Browns' Deshaun Watson out of protocol; Shedeur Sanders to start vs. Saints

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has cleared concussion protocol but remains questionable to play against ⁠the host ​New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named the starting quarterback versus the Saints by head coach Todd Monken on Friday.

Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had asked mixed martial arts promoter Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring some fighters along as assistants "even ⁠though some are not from our country." White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a "violent Fighter and Warrior," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Report: Commanders to activate DT Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton from ⁠IR

The Washington Commanders will activate defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton ⁠from injured reserve this weekend, NFL Network reported on Saturday. Newton has worked his way back from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in the preseason. He is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Motor racing-Formula One extends Sao Paulo contract to 2035

Formula One will continue ‌to race at Sao Paulo's ‌Interlagos circuit until 2035 after announcing a five-year contract extension on Saturday. The existing contract, under an extension agreed in ​2023, had been due to run until 2030.