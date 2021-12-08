Left Menu

Russia-Africa summit to prioritise economic, trade topics: Chad Foreign Minister

The agenda of the 2022 Russia-Africa Summit will focus on economic and trade issues, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif said in an interview with Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:29 IST
Russia-Africa summit to prioritise economic, trade topics: Chad Foreign Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The agenda of the 2022 Russia-Africa Summit will focus on economic and trade issues, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif said in an interview with Sputnik. "I believe that this summit has already outlined a course under which it is necessary to increase economic and trade exchanges to promote the development of African countries. In this regard, I believe that economic and trade issues will occupy the central place on the agenda," Cherif said.

Chad has no specific requests regarding the format of this summit and relies on Russia and other African nations in this matter, he added. "If Russia and interested African countries decide to hold it virtually, Chad will follow the common lead, but if they decide to hold it in person, then Chad will also be present," the minister said.

Cherif has been on a working trip to Moscow from December 6-8. On Tuesday, he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the relationship between their countries and regional developments in Africa. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021