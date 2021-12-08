Left Menu

Death toll from Indonesia's Semeru volcano eruption rises to 39

The death toll from the eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia's island of Java has risen to 39 and 105 others were injured, the Lumajang District Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:31 IST
Death toll from Indonesia's Semeru volcano eruption rises to 39
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from the eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia's island of Java has risen to 39 and 105 others were injured, the Lumajang District Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday. "A total of 23 people were seriously injured, and 82 others slightly wounded," the agency's head of the rehabilitation and reconstruction division Joko Sambang said, adding that the injured are receiving medical treatment in nearby health facilities.

In addition, thousands of houses were damaged by the volcanic ash and many people have been evacuated to safer places.Sambang said that the evacuation process was very difficult due to the hot volcanic ash. Semeru volcano erupted on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. local time with the worst hit areas in Pronojiwo sub-district. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021