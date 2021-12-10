Left Menu

10 Indians, 94 Afghans from Afghanistan evacuated under operation Devi Shakti: MEA

A special flight on Friday brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community from Afghanistan to the national capital under operation Devi Shakti as a part of an evacuation mission undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A special flight on Friday brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community from Afghanistan to the national capital under operation Devi Shakti as a part of an evacuation mission undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet, "Under Operation Devi Shakti, a special Kam Air flight arranged by India has arrived in New Delhi from Kabul."

"It has brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community," Bagchi added. The spokesperson also informed that among the evacuees are 9 children, including 3 infants.

Last week, the Government stated in Lok Sabha that India has evacuated 565 stranded persons from Afghanistan since August when Kabul fell to the Taliban. India has evacuated 565 stranded persons from Afghanistan since August when Kabul fell to the Taliban fighters, the Government stated last week in the Lok Sabha.

Answering a question from Congress MP Hibi Eden, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said officials of the Ministry of External Affairs were in contact with the Indians left behind. The statement, however, did not elaborate if the airlifted individuals also included some Afghans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

