Left Menu

Indian-origin Leena Nair quits as Unilever CHRO to join French luxury fashion house Chanel as global chief executive

Leena Nair, who was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever, has joined French luxury fashion house Chanel as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 01:20 IST
Indian-origin Leena Nair quits as Unilever CHRO to join French luxury fashion house Chanel as global chief executive
New CEO of French fashion house Chanel, Leena Nair. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leena Nair, who was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever, has joined French luxury fashion house Chanel as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," tweeted Nair.

"I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world," added Nair. Nair joins the league of famous Indian-origin persons who have landed the top job with global leaders like - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Satya Nadella, Chairman of Microsoft and the most recent being Parag Agarwal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey at Twitter.

Nair, an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, has stepped down from Unilever to join the CEO of the fashion giant company Chanel. "I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation," said Nair.

"I will always be a proud advocate of @Unilever and its ambition to make sustainable living commonplace," added Nair. Chanel, a fashion house based in Paris, was named after its founder Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021