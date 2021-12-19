Germany, India have long-standing cooperation on climate change: German envoy

Germany and India have long-standing cooperation, especially in Himachal Pradesh, on topics such as climate change, hydropower and agriculture among others, said German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on Saturday at climate change conference in Shimla. The two-day conference titled, 'Secure Himalaya - Safe India: Reducing Climate Change Induced Risks & Vulnerabilities due to GLOF-Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in the Himalayas,' discussed the climate risks, community preparedness, the role of financial institutions and climate change action plan in the region.

"The conference is not only about the exchange of plans and ideas, but it is already long-standing cooperation between Germany and the state of Himachal Pradesh," Lindner told ANI. "This is a very important two-day conference because the focus is on the exchange of views and ideas of experts rather than just long speeches," he said.

"We should focus on financial and technology assistance," he added. German envoy also visited the Sairi village in Dhamoon Panchayat nearly 20 kilometres from Shimla city. He said that without the cooperation of India no nation can't fight against climate change issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)