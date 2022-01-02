Left Menu

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami calls for unified economic market for neighbouring Islamic countries

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul-Haq called for the unified economic market for neighbouring Islamic countries.

02-01-2022
Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul-Haq called for the unified economic market for neighbouring Islamic countries. Chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul-Haq said that Pakistan and neighbouring Islamic countries should form an economic market together. He also further advocated that the curriculum of the Islamic world should be uniform and there should be a joint defence force, according to Pakistan vernacular media.

Sirajul-Haq also said that tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran are a main concern for the entire Muslim Ummah worldwide and Pakistan should come forward to end the Iran-Saudi distance. "The conference of foreign ministers of Islamic countries in Islamabad was a welcome and positive step, but it did not achieve the desired goals," he said.

"Iran is also a victim of US economic terrorism. The unity of the Ummah is the solution to all problems. The problems of Kashmir and Palestine can be solved immediately if the Islamic countries raise their voice with full force," he added. (ANI)

