Left Menu

US sanctions trigger protest in Kabul

After the US has frozen nearly ten billion dollars of Afghanistan's assets and has imposed sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, dozens of people took to the streets of Kabul on Sunday demanding the lifting of sanctions.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-01-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 19:25 IST
US sanctions trigger protest in Kabul
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

After the US has frozen nearly ten billion dollars of Afghanistan's assets and has imposed sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, dozens of people took to the streets of Kabul on Sunday demanding the lifting of sanctions. The protestors urged for the US sanctions on Afghanistan to be lifted as it has aggravated the economic crisis, reported The Khaama Press.

The protesters said that the US must lift imposed sanctions and ease economic pressures on Afghanistan and allow the Afghan people to rebuild their country. Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the US froze nearly 10 billion dollars in Afghanistan's assets and slapped sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.

On December 21, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of the capital towards the US embassy, calling for the release of Afghanistan's frozen funds, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. In the meantime, the stoppage of foreign aids to Afghanistan has crippled the already fragile economic system of Afghanistan and has adversely affected the lives of millions of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022