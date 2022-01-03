After Taliban removed fencing from Pak-Afghan border, FM Qureshi admits there are 'complications'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi acknowledged that there are "some complications" regarding the Pak-Afghan border fencing and the matter was being taken up with the Taliban government. Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad on Monday that "certain miscreants" have blown the incident out of proportion.

This follows the circulation of a viral video where Taliban fighters are seen uprooting a portion of the Pak-Afghan fence along their side of the border. Qureshi said, "We learned that such incidents occurred in the past few days and we have taken up the issue with the Afghan government at the diplomatic level."

"Certain miscreants are raising this issue unnecessarily, but we are looking into it and we are in contact with the Afghan government. Hopefully, we would be able to resolve the issue diplomatically," The Dawn reported Qureshi as saying. Previously, the Taliban's local affiliates said that they have stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province, reported local media.

The Pakistani military personnel reportedly wanted to build their outpost on Afghanistan soil in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province, reported Khaama Press. The Pakistani military went up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan and wanted to build check posts, said eyewitnesses and residents of the bordering district.

This comes a week after the Taliban's provincial head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) destroyed the barbed wire of the Pakistani military in eastern Nangarhar province and warned them of repercussions in case they build fences on Afghan soil. The two countries have been at loggerheads over the nearly 2,400 kilometres of Durand Line which has always been a matter of conflict and chaos between the two sides especially after Pakistan started erecting fences on the line, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

