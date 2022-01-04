Left Menu

At least five killed in avalanche in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

At least five people were killed in an avalanche in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:47 IST
At least five killed in avalanche in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least five people were killed in an avalanche in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

"At least five people were killed by an avalanche in the Raghistan district of the northern Badakhshan province," the Russian News Agency quoted local elder Syed Nur as saying.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022