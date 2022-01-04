Left Menu

JUI-F leader gunned down in Balochistan's Kachhi

A leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) in Pakistan was shot dead in Ghazi village in Balochistan's Kachhi district on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) in Pakistan was shot dead in Ghazi village in Balochistan's Kachhi district on Monday. JUI-F's Sardarzada Mir Zahid Khan Lehri was on a visit to his agricultural land near Ghazi village when unidentified attackers opened fire on him, Dawn reported.

In the attack, Lehri and his guard were injured. They were rushed to hospital facilities, where they were proclaimed dead.

Lehri was a member of the provincial council of JUI-F, Balochistan chapter. The Levies Force has registered a case against unknown attackers and started an investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

