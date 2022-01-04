Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 9.78 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,781,838 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:34 IST
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 9.78 mln
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cape Town [South Africa], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,781,838 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 229,101 and some 8,746,378 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC. According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the African continent presently represents 3.3 per cent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally, as well as 4.3 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths globally.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,475,512 cases, followed by the northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 966,777 and 728,260 cases respectively. In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022