Several missiles strike near Baghdad International Airport

Several missiles struck areas adjacent to the Baghdad International Airport, west of the Iraqi capital, with the place of the launch not yet identified, the country's Alsumaria broadcaster reported early on Wednesday, citing a source in Iraq's security service.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Baghdad [Iraq], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Several missiles struck areas adjacent to the Baghdad International Airport, west of the Iraqi capital, with the place of the launch not yet identified, the country's Alsumaria broadcaster reported early on Wednesday, citing a source in Iraq's security service.

"Several missiles fell a short while ago near Baghdad International Airport, and the place of their launch is not known yet," the source said without providing further details.

The Green Zone of Baghdad and the airport which is connected with a military airfield, are sometimes targeted by the rockets fired from homemade launchers. Foreign military bases in Iraq are also subject to attacks. In most cases, similar incidents do not result in human casualties and significant damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

