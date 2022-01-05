Left Menu

Kazakhstan's President imposes state of emergency, curfew in Nur-Sultan

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a state of emergency in capital city Nur-Sultan from January 5-19 amid protests in the country.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:50 IST
Kazakhstan's President imposes state of emergency, curfew in Nur-Sultan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a state of emergency in capital city Nur-Sultan from January 5-19 amid protests in the country.

"Due to a serious and direct threat to the citizens' safety, in order to ensure social security, restore law and order, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, we introduce a state of emergency within the city of Nur-Sultan for the period from 16:00 p.m. of January 5, 2022 till 12 a.m. of January 19, 2022," a presidential decree read.

During the state of emergency, entry and exit from Nur-Sultan will be restricted, protests will be prohibited, and weapons will be seized from individuals, according to the decree. (ANI/Sputnik)

