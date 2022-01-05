Taliban 'unlikely to change color', has nothing to give to people except bullets: Think Tank alerts international community

Taliban is facing challenges to seek recognition from the international community, however, the outfit is unlikely to change color as is evident from its actions, said a Canada-based think tank, adding that the Taliban have nothing to give to the people, except bullets. In its report, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) said that the Taliban is focused on restricting the rights of the women of Afghanistan continues. Recently they introduced a law that states that women could be offered a place in public transport only if she was accompanied by a male relative.

"While the Taliban may be in control, the humanitarian crisis looms large in Afghanistan and the people are rightly demanding food, employment, and freedom. The Taliban, however, have nothing to give to the people, except bullets. That is why Taliban security forces fired upon people in Kabul on 28, December 2021 who had been protesting and were seeking food and jobs," said the report. Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammed Zahir Agbar, in a statement, revealed that the Taliban had been granting passports to members of the Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. He noted that this was a 'red signal' for the world that terrorists and terrorism were being 'legalized', according to the Canada-based think tank.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is also trying to impose its terms of cooperation on Afghanistan by wanting it to use the Pak rupee instead of Afghani as the medium of exchange. But the Taliban is not willing to do so. In fact, the Taliban emphasized that those using the Pak rupee will be punished. Despite the Taliban's decline of using the Pak rupee instead of Afghani, small traders and locals in Afghanistan's border provinces with Pakistan had begun to do so. Notably, Afghani is a mandatory exchange currency under the Taliban regime.

However, this is not the only bone of contention between the two countries. The two countries have been at loggerheads over the nearly 2,400 kilometers of Durand Line which have always been a matter of conflict and chaos between the two sides especially after Pakistan started erecting fences on the line. Taliban resorts to extreme measures to tackle the protestors who are out on the streets and protesting for their rights. The protestors were fired on when people gathered in front of a building that used to be the Ministry of Women's Affairs, reported the think tank.

Taliban is also infamous for its treatment of women. Earlier, the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had restricted women's travel to 45 miles across the country, and drivers were recommended not to seat two women in the front seat of their cars. Taliban has been taking all sorts of repressive steps for women, be it right to education, work or travel. The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

Despite receiving harsh criticism from the international community, recently, Afghanistan's hardliner and Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar recently, claimed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has fulfilled all the conditions being put in front of them as a precondition to their recognition. Many voices surfaced to hit back on the current Taliban regime and one of them is former Afghan government official Amrullah Saleh. He tweeted (30 December 2021) "Talib doesn't own Afghanistan. I fought them with pride. Never regret it. And will continue to fight them till Afghanistan is home to all Afghans." (ANI)

