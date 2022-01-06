Left Menu

Brazilian president discharged from hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, just over 48 hours after he was admitted due to intestinal obstruction.

06-01-2022
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Image Credit: ANI
Sao Paulo [Brazil], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, just over 48 hours after he was admitted due to intestinal obstruction. "Discharged today. Thank you all," Bolsonaro posted on Twitter, along with a photograph showing him sitting on a gurney and giving a thumbs up with doctors by his side at the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo.

The 66-year-old president was hospitalized Monday in Sao Paulo, where he underwent a probe treatment that allowed him to avoid a new surgical procedure in the abdominal area due to a partial obstruction of the intestine. Bolsonaro has undergone bowel surgery four times since he was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife while campaigning in September 2018.

The Brazilian president was vacationing at the beach in Sao Francisco do Sul, in the state of Santa Catarina, when he was rushed to hospital with abdominal pain. (ANI/Xinhua)

