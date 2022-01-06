Left Menu

Jaishankar extends New Year greetings to Bangladeshi counterpart; calls for continuing deep solidarity, friendship in 2022

Stating that 2021 was a demonstration of deep solidarity and friendship between India and Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday agreed to further build the bilateral ties on the same foundation in 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:11 IST
Dr S Jaishankar and A.K. Abdul Momen (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Both the sides exchanged New Year greetings. Jaishankar also congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart on the cricket victory in New Zealand.

"Exchanged New Year's greetings with FM Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. 2021 was a demonstration of our deep solidarity and friendship. Agreed that we must build further on that foundation in 2022. Congratulated him on the cricket victory in New Zealand.", tweeted EAM S Jaishankar. India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership, MEA said in a statement.

Notably, last year, India had extended a helping hand to Bangladesh by sending COVID-19 vaccines to the neighboring country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

