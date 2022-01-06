Left Menu

Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Srilanka, UAE, Singapore; extends New Year greetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, UAE and Singapore wherein he extended New Year greetings and discussed bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, UAE and Singapore wherein he extended New Year greetings and discussed bilateral ties. "Greeted FM G.L. Peiris of Sri Lanka in the New Year. A reliable friend, India will support Sri Lanka in these difficult times. Agreed to remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he also spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "Pleasure as always to speak to UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 2021 was a year of notable progress. Appreciate his deep commitment to taking our ties to a higher level," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also connected with the Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and talked about bilateral ideas. He shared his views on regional challenges with his counterpart. "Good to connect in the New Year with FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. Exchanged notes on the Covid situation. Discussed ideas on the bilateral front. And shared views on regional challenges." tweeted the Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts in Nepal and Bangladesh. (ANI)

