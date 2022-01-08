Left Menu

Former Kazakh national security chief taken into custody on treason charges

Karim Masimov, the former chief of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, was taken into custody on treason charges, the committee said on Saturday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 08-01-2022 11:39 IST
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Karim Masimov, the former chief of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, was taken into custody on treason charges, the committee said on Saturday.

The committee said that a pre-trial investigation was opened into him and unnamed others on Thursday on suspicion of high treason after the Central Asian nation was hit by violent protests.

"The former committee chair, KK Masimov and others were arrested on the same day on suspicion of committing this crime and placed into a pre-trial detention facility," the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

