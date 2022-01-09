Left Menu

Russia confirms 16,246 new Cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

Russia has confirmed 16,246 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,650,849, the federal response centre said on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 16,246 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,650,849, the federal response centre said on Sunday. On Saturday, the federal response centre detected 16,568 new cases and 796 COVID-19 deaths.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 3,274 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,323, and the Moscow region with 1,124 new cases. In the same 24 hours, 763 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 316,163.

In the same period, 20,751 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,686,912, according to the response centre. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

