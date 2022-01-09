Left Menu

China's Xi'an reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 30 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Sunday.

China's Xi'an reports 30 new COVID-19 cases
Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 30 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Sunday. Xi'an has registered 1,989 local cases since December 9, amid the latest resurgence. Of them, 262 had recovered by Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Earlier, police had arrested dozens of people for spreading "rumors" online after the authorities banned the city's 13 million residents from posting negative reports from coronavirus lockdown. The string of other arrests suggests growing public anger over restrictions that have left many without access to adequate food, daily necessities, and urgent medical care, according to Radio Free Asia.

Xi'an residents have repeatedly taken to social media during lockdown to complain that isolation rules are being enforced so strictly that they have been unable to buy sufficient food or daily necessities, with some reporting being turned away from hospitals with dire consequences. In sweeping restrictions, China in December last year locked down the entire 13 million residents of the Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area.

