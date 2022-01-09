Amid unrest, Pakistan claims it has set up help desk in Kazakhstan

Amid civil unrest in Kazakhstan, Pakistan claimed that its Embassy in the country has established help desks in Nur-Sultan and Almaty to facilitate its citizens, local media reported on Sunday. The News International quoted a foreign office spokesperson as saying that all Pakistanis were safe.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in close contact with its Embassy in Kazakhstan to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani community residing there, The News International reported. Meanwhile, the death toll in the recent unrest in Kazakhstan reached 164, Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said Sunday.

"During the unrest, 164 people died in Kazakhstan, [including] 103 in Almaty," Sputnik News Agency reported citing a statement on the Telegram channel with releases of Kazakh government agencies said. About 400 protesters were detained in the Kazakh city of Shymkent, half of whom came from other regions, Kazakh broadcaster Khabar 24 channel reported today, citing sources in the city administration, as per Sputnik.

The Kazakh government declared a state of emergency until January 19, as per media reports. (ANI)

