Nepal to close educational institutions till Jan 29 amid rise in COVID cases

Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has decided to close all the educational institutions starting from Tuesday till January 29 after the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has decided to close all the educational institutions starting from Tuesday till January 29 after the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. In a statement, the ministry said that the decision has been made in line with the recommendation made by COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC).

"Educational institutes will remain closed as per the recommendation of the CCMCC. The ministry will not take further decisions. We will issue a notice, accordingly," the ministry said. On Sunday, a meeting of the CCMCC recommended that the government close schools until January 29 keeping in mind the increasing cases of COVID-19.

The Nepalese government took the decision in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Nepal saw 1,167 new cases on Sunday. (ANI)

