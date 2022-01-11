Piyush Goyal holds meet with his Bhutanese counterpart, discusses ways to boost bilateral trade

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan Lyonpo Loknath Sharma and discussed ways to strengthen economic ties. Both the leaders also discussed ways to further enhance India's role as Bhutan's development partner especially in nurturing a robust startup ecosystem.

"Held a meeting with Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, Minister of Economic Affairs, Bhutan. Discussed ways to further strengthen economic ties and enhance India's role as Bhutan's development partner especially in nurturing a robust startup ecosystem," he tweeted. On Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, during the latter's visit to India.

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that both the leaders discussed economic cooperation, with a special focus on the hydropower sector. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on HE Lyonpo Loknath Sharma @BhutanMoea Minister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan during the Minister's visit to India. Discussions covered economic cooperation, with special focus on the hydropower sector," Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

