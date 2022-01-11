Left Menu

Taiwan's F-16 goes missing, country's air force launches search operation

An F-16 aircraft vanished off the radar during a routine training mission in Taiwan on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An F-16 aircraft vanished off the radar during a routine training mission in Taiwan on Tuesday, reported Sputnik. A search-and-rescue operation has been launched by the Taiwanese air force to find the jet.

The jet took off from the Chiayi Air Base at 2:55 pm [06:55GMT] and disappeared from radars at 3:23 p.m, reported Focus Taiwan citing the country's military. A response centre has also been set up to monitor the search and rescue operation.

Taiwan received F-16s from the US, which is the island nation's main arms supplier. Last year, Taiwan had commissioned the US government's defence contractor Lockheed Martin last year to upgrade its ageing fleet of F-16s to more advanced F-16Vs, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

