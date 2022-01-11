Left Menu

Afghan women in Kabul rise against Taliban's diktat

Afghan women in Kabul took to the streets on Tuesday against a slew of restrictions including those enforcing wearing of hijab in public by the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

Updated: 11-01-2022 18:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Afghan women in Kabul took to the streets on Tuesday against a slew of restrictions including those enforcing wearing of hijab in public by the Taliban, reported Sputnik. Dozens of Afghan women in the capital city of Kabul are once again protesting against certain regulations imposed on them by the ruling Taliban, reported Sputnik citing an activist. The Taliban force women to wear hijab in public places and at work, said the activist, stressing, it points that the new rulers in Kabul do not want women to work.

The Taliban do not want women to receive education and work, said the activist. The women who were protesting have said that compulsory wearing of hijab is an excuse by the Taliban as they "do not want women to live in the country", according to Sputnik.

It came after the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. The ministry also had prohibited women from travelling without having their heads covered in public transport. While it also had emerged that the Taliban banned media from showing women without hijab. (ANI)

