India, Poland affirm commitment to cement bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a comprehensive review of cooperation was held between India and Poland, with its Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a comprehensive review of cooperation was held between India and Poland, with its Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday. Both S Jaishankar and Zbigniew Rau have agreed on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade, smoother travel, and regional consultations.

"A comprehensive review of ties today with FM @RauZbigniew of Poland. Agreed on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade, smoother travel and regional consultations. Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," Jaishankar said in a tweet. In a separate tweet, Foreign Minister Jaishankar informed that he has called Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and discussed the COVID-19 situation.

"Called my friend FM Augusto Santos Silva of Portugal. Discussed the Covid situation. The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in Porto and Migration & Mobility Agreement with Portugal were landmarks in 2021. Count on Portugal's strong support for expanding India's relations with Europe," he said. Apart from it, Jaishankar Congratulated Wopke Hoekstra on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands.

"Congratulate @WBHoekstra on his appointment as Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to working with him to advance our strong partnership," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

