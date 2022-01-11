China urges for 'peace' after North Korea missile launch

China on Tuesday said that it has taken note of North Korea's ballistic missile test and has urged all sides to act and speak prudently to jointly safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin in a press briefing today said, "We have taken note of the launches. Further research and assessment is needed to identify the nature of the projectile. All sides should avoid jumping to conclusions or overacting."

"We hope relevant sides will act prudently, jointly safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, resolve respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, and advance the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue along the dual-track approach and the phased and synchronized principle," the spokesperson said during a press briefing. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on January 6.

The missile, launched by the Academy of Defence Science on Wednesday, manoeuvred 120 km laterally before it precisely hit a target 700 km away, which proved the reliability of a new fuel system, the report said. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his deep regret over North Korea missile launch and instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event. (ANI)

