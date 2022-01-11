Left Menu

Activists in Nepal hold protest against Chinese expansionism, land encroachment

Members of a Hindu Civic Society in Nepal on Tuesday demonstrated against China's expansionism and land encroachment at Janak Chowk in Janakpur.

Activists in Nepal hold protest against Chinese expansionism, land encroachment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan had staged a demonstration against China.

Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan had staged a demonstration against China. "The protest was organised against Chinese expansionism, land encroachment in various parts of the country and unofficial blockade at Rasuwa and Tatopani border points, among others," Khabarhub reported citing Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan's Jankapur Coordinator Manish Hindu as saying.

During the demonstration, protesters also burned the effigy of the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi. Activists carried placards that read "Go Back China", "Put brakes on Chinese Intervention", "Halt border encroachment", "Stop undeclared blockade against Nepal" and "Arrange for the continuation of study of Nepali students", among others, in the demonstrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

