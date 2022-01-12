Left Menu

Russia confirms 698 cases of Omicron variant: Deputy PM

Russia has registered 698 cases of Omicron, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, adding that the capital region is likely to suffer most from the new coronavirus variant.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:49 IST
Russia confirms 698 cases of Omicron variant: Deputy PM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 698 cases of Omicron, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, adding that the capital region is likely to suffer most from the new coronavirus variant.

"Now we have identified and we see 698 cases in the system. Most of these cases occur in the Moscow region, and we understand that most likely the metropolitan region, as, unfortunately, this negative tradition has already developed, will take the first blow of the spread of the new strain," Golikova told a government meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022