Protest held in front of Pakistan Consulate in Los Angeles against genocide of Pashtuns

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has organized a protest in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Los Angeles against the genocide of the Pashtun people in the country. Around 200 Pashtuns have carried out a peaceful march with holding flags and placards with the slogans -- "Pakistan is the mother of terrorists", "Stop Pashtun Genocide", "Stop Enforced Disappearances" written on it.

They also chanted slogans against Pakistan's army. Speeches were also delivered in front of the Consulate highlighting Pakistan's support and funding to terrorist organizations, and illegal disappearances and killing of Pashtuns in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The protest was organisted on January 10. The Pashtuns are facing genocide at the hands of the Pakistan army as a large number of civilians are killed and many are victims of enforced disappearances. (ANI)

