Chinese mainland reports 143 locally transmitted coronavirus cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 143 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday, reported Xinhua. Out of the new local cases, 98 were reported in Henan, 34 in Tianjin, 8 in Shaanxi, 2 in Shanghai, and 1 in Guangdong, the commission said.

Apart from this, 58 new imported cases were also reported in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported the news agency. A total of 9 new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. (ANI)

