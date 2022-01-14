Left Menu

China's Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin reported 34 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local media reported citing the city's health authority as saying on Friday. According to Xinhua, as of Thursday, a total of 142 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers have been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence, said the municipal health commission at a press conference held on Friday.

The Global Times earlier reported that Tianjin has cut off public transportation to other cities including trains, buses and taxis, and car-hailing service as it registered more residents with the Omicron variant. Tianjin is the first city in the mainland to engage in a battle against cluster Omicron infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

