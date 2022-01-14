Left Menu

Hong Kong airport suspends passenger transit services for 150 countries over Omicron variant

Hong Kong International Airport on Friday announced that it is suspendig passenger transit services for 150 countries in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:31 IST
Hong Kong airport suspends passenger transit services for 150 countries over Omicron variant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong International Airport on Friday announced that it is suspendig passenger transit services for 150 countries in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Hong Kong International Airport updated its transit regulations on Friday to reflect a month-long suspension of services starting January 16 for people with recent travel history in 150 countries, Sputnik reported.

"In order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, from 16 January to 15 February 2022, passenger transfer/transit services via Hong Kong International Airport for any persons who have stayed in Group A specified place(s) in the past 21 days will be suspended," the Russian News Agency quoted the Hong Kong airport statement. According to the airport's website, the Group A list currently includes 150 countries and territories, and Kyrgyzstan will be included on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

On January 5, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Hong Kong was on the verge of a new COVID-19 outbreak. As of Friday, Hong Kong has detected 58 Omicron cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hong Kong registered 12,829 COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths, the Russian News Agency reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022