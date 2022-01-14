Left Menu

Myanmar reports 3 more Omicron cases of COVID-19

Myanmar reported three more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the tally to 66, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

14-01-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Naypyitaw [Myanmar], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported three more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the tally to 66, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. The release said Omicron was found in three foreigners from the Philippines and Malaysia who recently arrived in Myanmar by relief flights.

According to the ministry's figures on Friday, the number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 532,851 with 19,299 deaths in Myanmar. The country reported 126 new COVID-19 cases with one more death in the past 24 hours, the release said.

The number of recoveries has increased to 510,986 and over 6.18 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020.

