Left Menu

Pakistan's Punjab province forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif's health reports

Pakistan's Punjab province has constituted a medical board to examine the health reports of the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:48 IST
Pakistan's Punjab province forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif's health reports
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab province has constituted a medical board to examine the health reports of the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court, reported local media. The Punjab province formed the board after directions from the federal government.

The special medical board comprising nine senior doctors will submit an assessment report to the provincial government in five days after the evaluation of former premier Nawaz Sharif's medical record regarding his health condition, reported The News International. In November 2019, Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and went to London medical treatment following the Imran government's approval for the visit.

Following the recommendations of the medical board, the government will decide the next course of action to bring back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and to initiate legal proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif as the guarantor of his brother. Last year in December, Pakistan's Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar had said that Nawaz Sharif had been cornered in the UK as Islamabad was actively pursuing his extradition case. Akbar had also said that Sharif was a convict and was not even entitled to get a visit visa as per UK's immigration laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022