Pakistan's Punjab province forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif's health reports

Pakistan's Punjab province has constituted a medical board to examine the health reports of the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court, reported local media. The Punjab province formed the board after directions from the federal government.

The special medical board comprising nine senior doctors will submit an assessment report to the provincial government in five days after the evaluation of former premier Nawaz Sharif's medical record regarding his health condition, reported The News International. In November 2019, Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and went to London medical treatment following the Imran government's approval for the visit.

Following the recommendations of the medical board, the government will decide the next course of action to bring back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and to initiate legal proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif as the guarantor of his brother. Last year in December, Pakistan's Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar had said that Nawaz Sharif had been cornered in the UK as Islamabad was actively pursuing his extradition case. Akbar had also said that Sharif was a convict and was not even entitled to get a visit visa as per UK's immigration laws. (ANI)

