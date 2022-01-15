Left Menu

Pak's National Security Policy formulated without any consultations with Parliament: Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at Imran Khan government for formulating the National Security Policy without any consultation with the country's parliament, reported local media.

ANI | Mansehra | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:21 IST
Pak's National Security Policy formulated without any consultations with Parliament: Fazlur Rehman
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at Imran Khan government for formulating the National Security Policy without any consultation with the country's parliament, reported local media. "The National Security Policy was being formulated, but the parliament was unaware about it," Geo News quoted Fazlur as saying while addressing an event on Saturday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of the National Security Policy on Saturday. Fazlur criticised the Imran government for green-lighting the security policy stressing it was done without any consultations.

The formulation of the National Security Policy (NSP) has drawn criticism from the opposition leaders. In December, there was a ruckus in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament, as the country's senators lashed out at the government for not presenting the NSP in the Senate, according to Geo News.

"What sort of a policy is this that the parliament did not get a chance to debate over? The parliament has not even seen this policy," PML-N leader and Senator Sherry Rehman had said, chiding the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022