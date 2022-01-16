Left Menu

Japan cancels tsunami warning issued after Tonga volcano eruption

A tsunami warning, issued after the eruption of a volcano in the waters of the Pacific island state of Tonga, has been cancelled for all regions of Japan since the threat has passed.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-01-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:09 IST
Japan cancels tsunami warning issued after Tonga volcano eruption
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): A tsunami warning, issued after the eruption of a volcano in the waters of the Pacific island state of Tonga, has been cancelled for all regions of Japan since the threat has passed. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the warning was cancelled at 14:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

On Saturday, the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific. The eruption became the latest in a series of the ongoing explosive eruptions from the volcano. Later in that day, the Japan Meteorological Agency said it expected surge waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) to reach the Amami and Tokara Islands, both part of the Ryukyu archipelago stretching southwest to Taiwan. The evacuation order was issued for at least 230,000 people in eight prefectures of the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

