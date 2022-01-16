Two children killed in blast near Afghanistan's Kabul

Two children were killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast near Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Sputnik News Agency reported quoting an eyewitness on Sunday. Citing a source, Sputnik reported that a bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban in the Bagram district in the central part of Kabul Province.

"The bomb exploded ... around 12:00 local time (07:30 GMT), killed two children and injured several civilians," the eyewitness said. Meanwhile, reports say that 38 people were killed and 16 others injured in separate incidents in Afghanistan's Kabul, Herat, Faryab, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces during the last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)