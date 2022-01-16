Left Menu

Two children killed in blast near Afghanistan's Kabul

Two children were killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast near Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Sputnik News Agency reported quoting an eyewitness on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:56 IST
Two children killed in blast near Afghanistan's Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two children were killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast near Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Sputnik News Agency reported quoting an eyewitness on Sunday. Citing a source, Sputnik reported that a bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban in the Bagram district in the central part of Kabul Province.

"The bomb exploded ... around 12:00 local time (07:30 GMT), killed two children and injured several civilians," the eyewitness said. Meanwhile, reports say that 38 people were killed and 16 others injured in separate incidents in Afghanistan's Kabul, Herat, Faryab, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces during the last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022