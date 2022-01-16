Left Menu

Russia keeping troops near Ukraine border because of tension

Russia will keep its troops near the border with Ukraine as long as NATO presence continues contributing to tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will keep its troops near the border with Ukraine as long as NATO presence continues contributing to tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN. "There are Russian troops on the territory of the Russian Federation, next to Ukrainian borders. We find it necessary to keep those troops [due to] a very tense situation and very unfriendly environment," he said.

The spokesman cited NATO military build-up, exercises and routine missions of fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft near the western Russian border. "We have to respond, we have to take measures of precaution. That's why we have our military on our territory there," the spokesperson added. (ANI/Sputnik)

