Long march from Karachi aimed at raising voice against incompetent rulers: PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has said that its long march against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government from Karachi next month is meant to raise voice against the "incompetent rulers" for destroying the country's economy, local media reported on Sunday. Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, PPP central general secretary Senator Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said PPP would continue its campaign against the ruling Government and following its long march, it would hold protest rallies at the divisional level to express its concern over the increase in prices of daily use commodities and unemployment in the country, Dawn reported.

Senator Bukhari said the Government had badly failed to fulfil its claims about bringing a positive change in the lives of the poor people rather it added to the miseries of the poor. He said that the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan should be answerable to the parliament, alleging that the Government had surrendered the country to IMF despite its repeated commitments to avoid taking foreign loans, the Pakistani publication.

The PPP lawmaker observed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement had lost its political position by taking certain decisions. He said the idea of the formation of PDM was that of PPP and now the opposition alliance had become meaningless.

"We will march on Islamabad at all costs. We will break all the barriers," he said and urged the party workers to make proper preparations for its success. He said the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter would play the front role in the protest campaign, Dawn reported. Earlier, Pakistan opposition announced a long march against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government from Karachi on February 27 over the rise in inflation. (ANI)

