Ukrainian ministry of digital development claims Russia behind recent cyberattacks

The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Sunday that there was evidence pointing to Russia's alleged involvement in recent cyberattacks against the country's government websites.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv [Ukraine], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Sunday that there was evidence pointing to Russia's alleged involvement in recent cyberattacks against the country's government websites. On Friday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said its website, as well as websites of some other government bodies, were unavailable because of a cyberattack. The Ukrainian Security Service and the National Police opened a criminal investigation into the attacks. The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies said Russian special services may have been involved.

"So far, it can be said that all the evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyberattack," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry urged Ukrainians not to panic, saying that their personal data is safeguarded by the government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Russia "had nothing to do" with the incident and that such claims were groundless. He added that Moscow is "nearly accustomed to the fact that Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather". (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

