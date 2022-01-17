Left Menu

225 people killed in Kazakhstan recent unrest

At least 225 people, including security personnel, have been killed during violent protests and violence in Kazakhstan recently, according to Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday.

ANI | Almaty | Updated: 17-01-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 10:49 IST
225 people killed in Kazakhstan recent unrest
Representative image. (Picture credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Almaty [Kazakhstan], January 17 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 225 people, including security personnel, have been killed during violent protests and violence in Kazakhstan recently, according to Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday. On Sunday, the head of the city police department, Kanat Taimerdenov, said that during the several days that Almaty was shaken up by riots, there were seven attacks on the city's morgues, and rioters stole several bodies of their accomplices, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Mass protests began with people in the west of the country rallying against a steep hike in fuel prices. The unrest then spread to other areas, including the country's former capital of Almaty in the south of Kazakhstan. Protests turned violent in Almaty --there was looting and attacks on government offices. The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which sent peacekeepers into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this week and peacekeepers began to withdraw on Thursday. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022