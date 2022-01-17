Left Menu

Blast kills 2 in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

An explosive device, leftover from the past years of war in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, went off on Sunday, claiming two lives and injuring two people, a media report said on Monday.

ANI | Baghlan | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:59 IST
Blast kills 2 in Afghanistan's Baghlan province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An explosive device, leftover from the past years of war in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, went off on Sunday, claiming two lives and injuring two people, a media report said on Monday. The blast took place in the Tipa Nawroz area in the outskirt of the provincial capital the Pul-e-Khumri city on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported citing locals.

The report of the explosion was also reported by the local news agency Bakhtar. Over the past week, this was the second blast of explosive devices that claimed the lives of civilians.

Last Monday, six children and a vendor were killed when an explosive device exploded outside a school in the Lal Pur district in Nangarhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022