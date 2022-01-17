Blast kills 2 in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

An explosive device, leftover from the past years of war in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, went off on Sunday, claiming two lives and injuring two people, a media report said on Monday. The blast took place in the Tipa Nawroz area in the outskirt of the provincial capital the Pul-e-Khumri city on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported citing locals.

The report of the explosion was also reported by the local news agency Bakhtar. Over the past week, this was the second blast of explosive devices that claimed the lives of civilians.

Last Monday, six children and a vendor were killed when an explosive device exploded outside a school in the Lal Pur district in Nangarhar. (ANI)

