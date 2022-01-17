Left Menu

Pak postpones decision on schools closure amid Omicron surge

As Omicron cases continue to rise in Pakistan, particularly in urban areas, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) postponed the decision to close educational institutions in the country once again on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:02 IST
Pak postpones decision on schools closure amid Omicron surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As Omicron cases continue to rise in Pakistan, particularly in urban areas, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) postponed the decision to close educational institutions in the country once again on Monday. This comes after the Sindh government agreed on Friday to keep schools and colleges open despite the Covid outbreak and the positivity rate of Karachi has now reached roughly 40 per cent.

The meeting, which included federal and provincial education ministers, decided that the huddle will meet again on Tuesday with new data to discuss the state of educational institutions and the education sector. The meeting also addressed how to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections across Pakistan. It had decided that the serving of food in buses and on commercial flights will be banned.

It further decided to strengthen vaccination efforts in response to the Omicron wave, as well as increase coordination with the Sindh administration, due to the virus's rapid expansion in the province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022