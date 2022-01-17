Afghan trade increases with Central Asia, drops with Pakistan under Taliban's rule: Report

Afghanistan's Trade increased with Central Asia while it decreased with Pakistan under the Taliban regime in Kabul, reported local media. Numbers provided by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) indicate that the volume of trade between Afghanistan and three Central Asian republics - Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has increased in the current year, according to Tolo News.

According to ACCI, this year Afghanistan has exported goods to Central Asia valued at USD 33 million and imports have exceeded USD 2 billion. "This year our imports from Central Asia were over USD 2 billion," ACCI acting chairman Mohammad Yunus Mohmand said. Officials, however, did not provide an exact figure about the amount of Afghanistan-Central Asia trade in the last year, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the volume of trade between the two countries has decreased by 26 per cent this year. "There are multiple reasons. First, there are goods' transportation problems in ports. Second, Pakistan's banking system has imposed a series of limitations on trade which has led to a decrease in the imports of goods to Afghanistan," said Naqibullah Safi, head of the chamber.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance said that after the takeover of the Taliban customs' revenue increased in the north of the country because of Central Asia-South Asia trade and transit. Further, ACCI officials said this year Afghanistan's import volume decreased due to unemployment, poverty and economic problems in the country which have led to a sharp decrease in demands in the markets. (ANI)

