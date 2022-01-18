Left Menu

UK government freezes BBC licence fee for two years

The BBC licence fee will be frozen for the next two years and will rise in line with inflation for the four years after that, according to British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:37 IST
UK government freezes BBC licence fee for two years
BBC Broadcasting House offices in London (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], January 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The BBC licence fee will be frozen for the next two years and will rise in line with inflation for the four years after that, according to British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. Dorries said the BBC wanted the fee to rise to over 180 pounds (245 US dollars) by the end of this settlement. Instead, it will remain fixed at 159 pounds until April 1, 2024.

"The global cost of living is rising -- and this government is committed to supporting families as much as possible during these difficult times," she said in a statement issued on Monday. "We simply could not justify putting extra pressure on the wallets of hard-working households," she added.

The British government will more than double the borrowing limit of the BBC's commercial arm to 750 million pounds to support it, Dorries said. The culture secretary also urged the BBC to address issues around impartiality and groupthink, urging the BBC leadership to put their words into action.

"A freeze in the first two years of this settlement means the BBC will now have to absorb inflation. That is disappointing," BBC Chairman Richard Sharp and Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022