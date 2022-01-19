Left Menu

Beijing reports three more COVID-19 cases weeks ahead of Winter Olympics

China's capital Beijing has reported three more COVID-19 cases since Monday, weeks before the Winter Olympics are scheduled to kick off in the capital on February 4.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 10:08 IST
Beijing reports three more COVID-19 cases weeks ahead of Winter Olympics
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing has reported three more COVID-19 cases since Monday, weeks before the Winter Olympics are scheduled to kick off in the capital on February 4. Health authorities have been stepping up anti-epidemic measures such as locking down places where the three visited recently and carrying out PCR tests targeting those who may have come into contact with the infected people, raising tensions in the city, Kyodo News reported.

Beijing on Saturday reported the first local infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, involving a person who had visited multiple malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person had not left the city since the start of this year, reported Taipei Times. The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been cropping up across China in recent days, including in major port cities like Dalian and Tianjin.

Meanwhile, China on Monday announced that it will restrain selling tickets to the general public for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. As per the organizers, the move comes amid community infections of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant that have been expanding in China, reported Kyodo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022