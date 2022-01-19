People in Gilgit-Baltistan protest against Imran Khan led govt over black marketing, food shortages

People in Gilgit-Baltistan held demonstrations against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the shortage of food supply and black marketing. Street protests in Gilgit city and other major towns took place against the local administration, which is currently headed by the PTI, Just Earth News reported.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan lack basic facilities to help them survive during the harsh winter. Black marketing of daily essential items and corruption in this regard by the government only complicate matters, Just Earth News reported citing sources as saying. "Corruption has spread to a point where extremists are being favoured by the local administration at the behest of the Pakistan Army," the source added.

According to Just Earth News, the people of Gilgit-Balistan are protesting not just their immediate grievances, but the abject failure of the Pakistani state to provide them with the basic amenities in the seven decades of occupation. Earlier, on January 11, the Gilgit-Baltistan based Awami Action Committee (AAC) protested in Skardu against repeated and prolonged power shedding and a crisis of food items, amidst heavy snowfall in the area.

Speakers, during the protest, said that the Pakistani state has failed to deliver even the basic necessities of life to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. During the elections last year, the Imran Khan government had made several promises for the upliftment of the illegally occupied region. However, most of these remain unfulfilled till date, Just Earth News reported.

It further reported that in recent months, protesters have highlighted that constant unemployment has taken a massive toll on the mental health of the population. Additionally, the increasing rate of inflation has pushed them into debt and depression, Just Earth News reported. (ANI)

